Scammers posing as Detroit animal shelter targeting owners of lost pets

Michigan lawmakers working on income tax cut and road funding plan; with more top stories

Michigan lawmakers working on income tax cut and road funding plan; with more top stories

Michigan lawmakers working on income tax cut and road funding plan; with more top stories

The Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) is warning residents of a new scam targeting owners of lost pets.

The DACC says pet owners have received calls from people posing as staff members. The scammers tell the owners that their pet has been found but is injured and that payment is needed for emergency surgery.

The animal group believes that owners of lost pets are being targeted because they are posting this information, including their phone numbers, on social media platforms. The scammer requests payment through Apple Pay.

"DACC will never ask for any kind of payment over the phone," the group said in a statement. "Also, DACC does not accept payments from gift cards or Apple Pay."

If you received a similar call, you're urged to call your Detroit Police Precinct or the Detroit Police Department's non-emergency line at 313-267-4600.