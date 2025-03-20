Watch CBS News
Scammers posing as Detroit animal shelter targeting owners of lost pets

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) is warning residents of a new scam targeting owners of lost pets. 

The DACC says pet owners have received calls from people posing as staff members. The scammers tell the owners that their pet has been found but is injured and that payment is needed for emergency surgery. 

The animal group believes that owners of lost pets are being targeted because they are posting this information, including their phone numbers, on social media platforms. The scammer requests payment through Apple Pay. 

"DACC will never ask for any kind of payment over the phone," the group said in a statement. "Also, DACC does not accept payments from gift cards or Apple Pay." 

If you received a similar call, you're urged to call your Detroit Police Precinct or the Detroit Police Department's non-emergency line at 313-267-4600.

