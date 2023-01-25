Salvation Army's Bed and Bread Club feeds thousands in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army is known for "doing the most good," and they're continuing their efforts to do just that for families in need.

A great need impacting thousands in Metro Detroit is the lack of food. The organization is working to fulfil that need with the Bed and Bread Club.

Chef Michael Block is the program's food service administrator.

"The bed and bread program started 37 years ago, and it's just designed to nourish homeless people and people in need that live on the streets of Detroit," Block said.

"Currently, there's 8-to-12,000 people in need on the streets of Detroit."

More than 107,000 meals were served in 2022. This year, the Salvation Army is working to make an even greater impact.

"As you go on the routes there will be people in houses coming in need," Block said.

"You know, these are people that have to make a choice, a hard choice between feeding their family or keeping the heat on in the winter, keeping the water on or nourishment. And so the salvation army is here to make sure they get that nourishment."