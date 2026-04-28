$16 billion data center campus in Saline Township secures financing, construction underway

Financing has been secured for a $16 billion data center campus that is planned in Saline Township, Michigan.

Related Digital, a data center development and investment platform, along with Blackstone, made the announcement on Friday. The financing includes equity from Related Digital and funds affiliated with Blackstone, along with fixed-rate financing anchored by PIMCO-managed funds and accounts.

"The strength of this financing is a powerful validation of what we have built at Related Digital and of the critical role this project will play in America's digital future," said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies and Chairman of Related Digital. "Major construction is well underway in Saline Township, momentum is strong, and we are laser focused on executing with the same discipline that has defined Related for more than 50 years."

Bank of America served as the structuring agent and financial advisor, with Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo also serving as advisors to Related Digital.

Closing of the financing is pending.

Illustration of Related Digital data center campus in Saline, Michigan. Related Digital

OpenAI announced the data center in Washtenaw County on Oct. 30, 2025, and says the project will be designed for Oracle. Oracle is owned by

The Saline Township campus will be known as "The Barn" to honor a historic red barn preserved at the project's entrance along Michigan Avenue. The development features three single-story data center buildings.

Plans for the new 1,383-megawatt Stargate facility come after the tech giant had already announced six data center sites across the U.S. Then, in December, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved DTE's contracts to supply power to the data campus.

The announcement from Related Digital says the project will result in 2,500 union construction jobs, along with over 450 jobs onsite. It also cites the property tax revenue that would result for the local fire department and schools.

Related Digital says DTE will supply 100% of the project's power using existing resources augmented by a new battery storage investment financed by Oracle. "As a result, this project is expected to create $300 million in savings for DTE's existing customers thanks to the project's contribution towards the fixed costs of grid maintenance and improvements," the company said.

Meanwhile, the discussion of data centers in Michigan has expanded to other cities, including Southfield and Howell Township. The Saline Township proposal is among those that have sparked protests from residents of their respective communities.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 3, 2025.