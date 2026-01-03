Saline man, 61, dead after snowmobile crash in Upper Peninsula

A 61-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Clark Township, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash in the area of Bay City Lake Road and Trail 47 around 12:58 p.m. Investigators said the Saline, Michigan, man was driving a snowmobile on the trail when it hit a bump. He was then ejected from the vehicle.

According to the state agency, the man died despite being given medical aid.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, officials said.

Clark Township Emergency Medical Services, the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office and Michigan's Department of Natural Resources assisted the troopers in managing the incident.

Clark Township, located in the state's Upper Peninsula, is around 329 miles northwest of Detroit.