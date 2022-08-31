Saginaw man leads police on chase before crashing into train

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing into a train on Monday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were attempting to pull the suspect over in the area of 12th and Annesley streets in Saginaw. The man fled the scene but eventually struck a moving train a few streets away.

The vehicle was dragged by the train for a short distance before coming free. When troopers searched the suspect's vehicle, they found a stolen handgun and an undisclosed amount of suspected crack cocaine.

The suspect, only described as a 50 year-old man, is in the Saginaw County Jail on charges of felony weapons, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding police.