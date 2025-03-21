Saginaw man gets 17 years for distributing child pornography

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

A 22-year-old Saginaw man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Ayden Burge was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Michigan, Burge was arrested in 2023 as part of a narcotics investigation by the Michigan State Police – Huron Undercover Narcotics Team.

During Burge's arrest, police seized his electronic devices, and following a forensic analysis by MSP's Computer Crimes Unit, detectives reportedly found conversations on the instant messaging app Kik, where Burge allegedly discussed his "desire to sexually assault minor children and distributed child sexually abusive material." Police also reportedly found numerous videos and photos of other child sexually abusive material.

"Distributing child pornography victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community - children," said Acting U.S. Attorney Beck. "A critical mission for our office is to protect children from those predators who would harm them," said Acting U.S. Attorney Beck. "A lengthy sentence can help protect the community generally and children more specifically."

In addition to the prison sentence, Burge must also serve five years of federal supervised release upon his release from prison.