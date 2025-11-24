Livingston County group continues food distribution to those in need

Organizers with Stand Against Extremism LivCo are expanding the work that they started during the pause on SNAP benefits in Michigan.

Large bins with yellow lids are popping up across Livingston County and are being filled with food and other products for those in need.

"These bins are collecting food and non-perishable items so that we can deliver to families and stock some of the free-standing food pantries within our community in Livingston County," said Kate Mazzara, a volunteer with SAGE.

Mazzara says it's not just food items. It's non-perishable food, paper products, baby formula, diapers for both babies and adults, toilet paper, and even personal hygiene products.

"Even though the SNAP benefits have been reinstated, there are still lots of people that are having trouble accessing food," said Julie Vanderhoff, another volunteer with the organization.

Mazzara said Livingston County has a Meals on Wheels program, but she noted like a lot of social safety net programs, its budget is slim.

"Most Meals on Wheels really focus on the elderly-- our focus is on families that are living on the margin," she said.

Mazzara and Vanderhoff said their small but mighty group of volunteers delivers food to families who might not be able to access a food pantry. Additionally, they stock and organize the free-standing cabinets found in Howell, Pinckney, Brighton and Hartland, among others.

They say the plan is to continue this work beyond the holidays.

"We want to be able to support-- not just through the holidays, not during Thanksgiving and Christmas when it's super popular but ongoing if we're able to do it," said Mazzara.

For more information, visit Stand Against Extremism LivCo's website.