Vladimir Putin wants to release Paul Whelan but says offers from US are not good enough

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Novi native Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison.

Now we're learning that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to release Whelan, saying the offers from the U.S. are not good enough for Russia.

Whelan has been imprisoned for five years under charges of espionage.

Putin's comment comes a week after Russia rejected the latest offer from the U.S. to release Whelan.

The failed negotiations sparked criticism from Whelan's family, who claim the Biden administration is not doing enough to bring Whelan home.

