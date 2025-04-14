See a runaway dog on the freeway? Michigan State Police say stay in your car, call 911

The tale of a runaway dog on Interstate 75 has turned into a highway safety lesson from Michigan State Police.

The circumstances began about 2:50 p.m. Friday, when troopers from Metro North Post were sent to I-75 in Oakland County's Holly Township on a report of a dog running on the freeway.

When officers arrived, they found "numerous citizens chasing a dog across the open freeway travel lanes with traffic speeding by," according to the story posted on MSP's social media.

The first step involved addressing safety of the people who were outside in the traffic.

"Once troopers corralled all of the loose drivers off the freeway and back in their cars they set out after the dog," the report said.

The dog, a 4-year-old female Boston terrier, was picked up off the freeway. A collar gave the animal's name as Potato, and the dog was placed in the front seat of a patrol car until her owner could stop by.

"We know it is a natural instinct to jump out of your car and try to catch a dog on the freeway. The better plan is to call 911 so responders can stop the traffic before someone gets hurt," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said about the incident.

A 4-year-old Boston terrier named Potato was found running along I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan, on April 11, 2025. Michigan State Police picked up the animal and returned it to the owner. Michigan State Police