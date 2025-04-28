Royal Oak karate school, neighboring businesses face parking problems

More Royal Oak businesses are voicing their concerns over their city's plans for a new green space.

Earlier in April, the owner of a pizza joint in Royal Oak was frustrated over the city's alleged plans to remove parking in their front lot to create green space.

PKSA Karate, located off Rochester Road in Royal Oak, joins Green Lantern Pizza in its frustration with the plans.

"We teach self-defense, we have a huge focus on discipline, respect … it's really about developing the whole self," said PKSA owner Aaron Richmond.

Richmond says every afternoon, the parking in the lot outside his martial arts business is packed.

CBS Detroit

"So, for instance, last Thursday I came in it was about 6 p.m., I didn't have a place to park, the entire front is full, our middle is full, the entire back is full," Richmond said.

Next year, the city plans to repair Rochester Road. As part of that project, Richmond claims the city wants to rip out the front parking lot to put in grass.

"If we remove that front parking, we're going to lose about 22 parking spots. We're talking about each parking spot represents revenue to a small business," said Richmond.

He says the lack of parking out front would force customers to park on nearby streets like Whitcomb Avenue or Bauman Avenue.

"They're going to have to walk from down the street. That's not conducive for our consumers. We want them to be able to have a place that's convenient and safe for them to approach the building," Richmond said.

The city of Royal Oak issued the following statement on the concerns:

We understand that an initial letter mailed to local businesses regarding next year's Rochester Rd. resurfacing project has raised some concerns about potential parking impacts. As part of this project, the City will evaluate several small, business-frontage parking areas located in the public right-of-way along Rochester Road. City Manager Joe Gacioch emphasized the importance of thoughtful, forward-looking planning: "As Rochester Road continues to attract new investment, this is a moment to reevaluate how we use our right-of-way. While on-street parking has historically served us well, we also see potential in converting some of these spaces to green infrastructure that enhances walkability, manages stormwater, and contributes to a more vibrant and connected corridor." At this time, no decisions have been made, and no formal proposals are under consideration. Each location will be reviewed individually, with attention to context and stakeholder input. Impacted businesses have received direct contact information for City Engineering staff, and we encourage any property owner or proprietor with concerns about potential parking impacts to reach out and be part of the conversation.

"We are very concerned…ya know what is the impact of the business? What will that look like for us? What's the opportunity for future expansion or growth? It really stunts that progress," Richmond stated.

Richmond says that he, along with the other affected businesses in this strip, is committed to finding a compromise with the city.

He plans to plead his case at the Royal Oak Commission meeting on Monday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. and encourages the public to come and show support.