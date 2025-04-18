Popular pizza joint in Royal Oak fights to save parking spaces

The owner of a popular pizza joint in Royal Oak is speaking out after he claims the city is trying to force the business out by taking away parking.

For 20 years, Green Lantern Pizza has been rolling out dough.

"This store does very well," said Green Lantern Pizza owner and CEO John Spreitzer.

Located off Rochester Road, Spreitzer says parking has always been scarce, with only eight spots for customers, but they make do.

Green Lantern Pizza is located at 4326 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48073. CBS Detroit

"We've had ample parking with parking out front. Recently, we were notified by the city that they're going to redo Rochester Road, which desperately needs it. It's a good thing. But in the meantime, they also say they're just going to take the parking spots back," Spreitzer stated.

Spreitzer says next year, Royal Oak wants to turn the city-owned lot into green space, which would force customers to park on streets nearby.

"We don't own the strip mall next to us, and we don't have a parking agreement with them, so if they take our spots out front, there's really nowhere for the customers to park. I don't think they understand the magnitude of how busy this store is," Spreitzer said. "We have 14 drivers and 14 staff on a Friday night with over 300 pickups on a Friday night, so it's not that simple just to say, park in the neighborhood."

Green Lantern Pizza is located at 4326 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48073. CBS Detroit

On April 28, Spreitzer plans to plead his case at the next Royal Oak City Commission meeting and encourages the public to stand behind him.

"It would mean the world to us for everyone to show up and show support so we can keep this location going," said Spreitzer.

Spreitzer said he hopes to find a solution with the city to save these parking spaces, but if not, this poses an even bigger problem.

"We'll be forced out of the building. We'll have to pick up and move. You know, we love Royal Oak as a community and the people, but I can't see how we can stay here. Hopefully, we can find some place," Spreitzer said.

The City of Royal Oak issued the following statement regarding its plans:

We understand that an initial letter mailed to local businesses regarding next year's Rochester Rd. resurfacing project has raised some concerns about potential parking impacts. As part of this project, the City will evaluate several small, business-frontage parking areas located in the public right-of-way along Rochester Road. City Manager Joe Gacioch emphasized the importance of thoughtful, forward-looking planning: "As Rochester Road continues to attract new investment, this is a moment to reevaluate how we use our right-of-way. While on-street parking has historically served us well, we also see potential in converting some of these spaces to green infrastructure that enhances walkability, manages stormwater, and contributes to a more vibrant and connected corridor." At this time, no decisions have been made, and no formal proposals are under consideration. Each location will be reviewed individually, with attention to context and stakeholder input. Impacted businesses have received direct contact information for City Engineering staff, and we encourage any property owner or proprietor with concerns about potential parking impacts to reach out and be part of the conversation.