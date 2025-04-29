Royal Oak business owners split on outcome of meeting regarding parking concerns

Business owners in Royal Oak, Michigan, continue to voice concerns about the city's plans to remove parking for green space.

The city of Royal Oak plans to rebuild Rochester Road in 2026. As part of that project, business owners say the city intends to rip out parking in the front lot to put in grass.

That hasn't gone well with the community members who attended and spoke out at Monday's city commission meeting.

"People walk their dogs, kids ride their bikes, and forcing this much congestion on these side streets is not safe," said one resident.

"If we take away what little parking out front there is, I fear it's going to be even harder. People are going to get less patient," another resident said.

An overwhelming turnout at Monday's city commission meeting, with community members voicing their support for business owners along Rochester Road, involving the potential loss of parking in their front lot next year.

"Was incredible. We were expecting some folks from our karate school to come out and support, but I wasn't expecting as many residents, which was really nice to see," said PKSA Karate Owner Aaron Richmond.

City officials voted to create a license agreement with property owners. This agreement would allow businesses to keep their current parking, while also bringing the lot up to code by improving traffic flow, stormwater management, and other upgrades. Businesses would foot the bill for construction costs.

"We may lose a couple of parking spots just to come into compliance. Everyone is going to have to look at it from their own angle as to how is that going to benefit their business versus taking out an additional cost," Richmond said.

Still a lot of work ahead, but for Richmond, it's a step in the right direction.

"I am feeling optimistic as to what this plan will look like," said Richmond.

A couple of doors down at Royal Clips Barbershop, owner Salwan Bashi is outraged.

"It's ridiculous… I mean, I'm sorry, that's how we feel about it. The city didn't seem like…they didn't care," said Bashi.

Bashi says parking has always been a struggle in his barbershop's 14 years in business. The future of his barbershop now remains unclear.

"Working on Rochester Road is well needed, well deserved, but it can't take away our parking. Like, we gotta find another solution. We need this parking lot. I mean, without this, we'll be out of business," Bashi said.

What's the next step? The city tells CBS News Detroit members of the Engineering Department will design a plan and get cost estimates for the lot. This could take a few months.

If the property owner agrees to the terms, a formal license agreement will be presented to the city commission for final approval later this year.

Royal Oak City Engineer Holly Donoghue released the following statement:

"Last night the City Commission heard from property owners, business owners, and residents regarding their concerns over the potential loss of right-of-way parking on Rochester Road. The road will be resurfaced in 2026, and the City's Engineering Department is planning how these spaces will function going forward. The Commission has directed City staff to work with property owners who are interested in keeping parking areas; members of the Engineering Department will contact owners to begin the process of establishing license agreements for those who want them, developing designs, and determining cost estimates. Those who wish to use community-right-of-way parking areas for their individual properties will be responsible for construction costs. This process will likely take a few months, and individual license agreements will be presented to the City Commission for final approval later this year. We look forward to working with our local residents and business and property owners to achieve our goal of providing design solutions that are safe, sustainable, and beneficial for all."