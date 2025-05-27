Royal Oak city leaders to reveal public input survey results on 11 Mile Road project

The city of Royal Oak, Michigan, is planning to rebuild 11 Mile Road between Woodward Avenue and Stephenson Highway.

Officials are expected to provide the results of the public feedback survey on the proposed road project on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the city asked its residents to weigh in on proposed changes.

The main purpose of the project is to incorporate left turn lanes throughout the corridor.

"What that does is remove the left the turns essentially off the travel lanes into a dedicated lane, and in theory, that helps things move along much quicker. In doing so, you have some new real estate on the outer edge," said Royal Oak City Manager Joe Gacioch.

Business owners with storefronts on 11 Mile have a wish list of changes they want to see.

"We do need more parking. That's what is more necessary. Parking is terrible. You've got to pay around here. Nothing is free," said Devin Lou, who works in Royal Oak.

Gacioch says the results of the survey reflect those desires. The project is still in the early stages.

"What is desired most? That's pedestrian accessibility across the board. Everyone wants more pedestrian crossings," he said. "A substantial portion still said, not everywhere, but some places we want dedicated bicycle lanes, and we want on-street parking."

"Bike lanes can be a little controversial. But, I mean, you know you're looking to incorporate those around commuter lines."

The city will present multiple options to the traffic committee. The goal is to have the design finalized this year.

"Our engineering team ultimately will provide a design recommendation for the commission, hopefully by July," Gacioch said. "We have secured $2.3 million in federal funding, and that is for construction year 2027-2028."

In total, the project is expected to cost between $9-$12 million.

The traffic committee meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. It's open to the public, and anyone is welcome to attend.