100-year-old "Rosie the Riveter" headlining Ypsilanti's Fourth of July parade

The Fourth of July parade in Ypsilanti, Michigan, almost came to an end this year after organizational changes put its future in question.

The community came together on short notice to keep this tradition going, and this year, they'll be recognizing some of those from Ypsilanti who fought for our freedom. Ypsilanti's Independence Day Parade makes it to its 95th year, and it's putting those who've served and their connections to the city front and center.

One of them is Lieutenant Colonel Charles Kettles, a Vietnam War helicopter pilot who risked his life to save countless others, earning himself the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Ypsilanti native died in 2019, but his presence will still be felt during this year's parade as the UH-1, or Huey, helicopter, which he flew in Vietnam, will perform a flyover to start off the event.

"That's what this is all about is to let some people remember those days and how their life might have been changed or what they've done now. So, it's kind of exciting," said UH-1 pilot Jim Wise.

The parade's honorary Marshal is 100-year-old Delphine Klaput, an original Rosie the Riveter.

"Those women who worked in those factories were great. They had hard jobs, really hard jobs. They worked on big machines. They cut steel," Klaput said.

Just like Kettles and his Huey helicopter, Klaput and the Rosies hold a special significance to the Ypsilanti area.

"Over 42,000 people worked at Willow Run during the war, and two-thirds of them were women. Michigan Rosies and the Ypsilanti Fourth of July Parade is inviting members of the community, and anyone who wants to, to dress up as Rosie and walk in the parade with us," said Michigan Rosies executive director Jeannette Gutierrez.

Those interested in participating can sign up online.

Klaput will represent the theme for the parade, World War Two and the Greatest Generation.