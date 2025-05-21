Ypsilanti's Fourth of July parade is a go once again, following former chair's departure

Ypsilanti claims to put on the longest-running Fourth of July parade in Michigan. While the former chair posted on Facebook that she would be stepping down and that the parade was cancelled, the new organizers confirmed that it isn't going anywhere.

The American Legion Post No. 282 and other volunteers say they're keeping the tradition going in Ypsilanti, but they're racing the clock to get to the finish line.

"We need to correct the record here because she may step down, but that doesn't mean the parade needs to die. Certainly, the Post doesn't want it to die and they're the sponsors," former Ypsilanti mayor Cheryl Farmer said.

Farmer is rallying the community like she once did as mayor to piece together this year's Fourth of July parade any way they can.

"Yes we're on a short timeline, but we can do this. This is the home of Rosie the Riveter, right? We can do this," she said.

World War II is the overarching theme for the parade, and the grand marshal will be none other than the area's own Rosie the Riveter: Delphine Klaput, who turned 100 years old last year.

Farmer says it's no guarantee that they'll be able to recruit a large field for this year's parade with so little time, but they're turning this challenge into an advantage for the parade's future.

"Some of the units that we might find, that we might be able to locate, might already be committed, in which case we're going to commit them to our parade next year," she said.

A meeting is taking place to discuss the parade plans at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be held at the American Legion Post No. 282, located at 100 Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti.