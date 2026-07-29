Judge adds 6 charges against Roseville standoff suspect, including resisting police

A Michigan man faces additional charges as an investigation continues into a standoff with police in January.

Daniel Waldrep, 30, of Roseville, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court for felony proceedings after a preliminary exam Tuesday in 39th District Court in Roseville, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. District Judge Joseph Boedeker signed off on all of the pending charges and added six more in the case.

"Cases involving violence against law enforcement officers and the public will be aggressively prosecuted," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. "Our office remains committed to holding accountable those who put lives at risk through reckless and dangerous actions."

The 15 original charges included four counts of assault with intent to murder and six counts of felony firearm. The six additional charges include four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The accusations stem from a Jan. 23 call for police for a domestic dispute on Kathy Street in Roseville. As Roseville police arrived, they were "immediately met with gunfire from a reported high-powered assault rifle," according to police reports.

One officer was struck by gunfire during the confrontation. He was taken to an area hospital and later released. A patrol vehicle was also struck.

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who eventually left the home and was taken into custody.

The above video originally aired on January 23, 2026.