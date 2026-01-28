Man, 30 faces over a dozen charges after Roseville officer shot in standoff

A Metro Detroit man is facing 15 charges — 14 of them felonies — after a Roseville officer was shot during a standoff last week.

Daniel Waldrep, 30, of Roseville, was arraigned on Wednesday with four counts of assault with intent to murder, six counts of felony firearm, one count of possession of firearm by prohibited person, one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, one count of attempted disarming of peace officers, one count of assault/resist/obstruct a police officer and one count of domestic violence.

Waldrep received a $2 million cash/surety bond and must wear a steel cuff tether and be on house arrest if released.

On Friday, Jan. 23, Roseville police responded to a home in the 26000 block of Kathy Street for a domestic dispute. Police say that officers were notified that a man, later identified as Waldrep, was likely armed and were "immediately met with gunfire from a reported high powered assault rifle."

Police say that during the "initial onslaught," an officer was shot and taken to a hospital. The officer is expected to be OK.

Officers fired back, striking Waldrep. Officers from neighboring communities, as well as the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police, arrived at the scene and surrounded the home. Authorities used "several resources and techniques" to force Waldrep out of the house.

Roseville police say Waldrep eventually exited the home and was taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. According to the sheriff's office, Waldrep is lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 23, 2026.