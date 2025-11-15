Roseville man accused of sexually assaulting a child bound over to circuit court

The case of a 54-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been transferred from district court to circuit court, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Jerome Younger of Roseville, Michigan, sexually assaulted a child on Oct. 8. Officials said he served as assistant principal of Edward 'Duke' Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art at Beckham Academy in Detroit at the time.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the school to confirm whether Younger is still employed at the school, but has not heard back.

Younger was charged in October with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the prosecutor's office. His case was transferred from the district court to the Macomb County Circuit Court on Friday after a preliminary exam.

The prosecutor's office said Younger posted a $250,000 bond. A judge ruled that he must wear a tether and have no contact with the child.

Younger is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Nov. 24. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Sexual Assault Resources

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.