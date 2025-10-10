Detroit assistant principal charged in alleged sexual assault of minor

A Detroit school assistant principal is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor earlier this week, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors charged 54-year-old Jerome Younger, of Roseville, on Thursday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Younger received a $250,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a steel-cuff tether and have no contact with the victim if released.

Prosecutors allege that Younger sexually assaulted the victim on Oct. 8, 2025.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Public Schools Community District for comment and is waiting to hear back.

"The allegations in this case represent some of the most serious offenses under Michigan law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "Our office remains committed to pursuing justice for victims of sexual violence and ensuring the safety of our community."

Younger is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 22 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 29.