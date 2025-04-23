Roseville man charged in connection with double shooting, police standoff

A Michigan man faces eight charges, including assault with intent to murder, in connection with a shooting of two women and a standoff with police early Monday in Roseville, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reported.

Donald Richard Pickett, 39, of Roseville, was charged with the following:

Two counts of assault with intent to murder. Each charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Four counts of weapons-felony firearm. Each charge carries a mandatory two-year prison term.

One count weapon-firearms-possession by a prohibited felon. This charge has a possible penalty of up to five years in prison.

One count weapons-ammunition-possession by a prohibited person. This charge has a possible penalty of up to five years in prison.

Picket had an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Roseville 39th District Court. Bond was set at $1 million cash with no contact with victims and a GPS tether required if released. He was remanded into custody.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 30, with a preliminary exam scheduled for May 7.

The incident happened early Monday at a home in the 20100 block of Macel Street, near 14 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. When police arrived at the home, the press release said, they found two injured women on the ground.

One of the women had multiple gunshot wounds to her leg, the other had a gunshot wound to her foot.

Then one of the victims told police the armed suspect was still in the home.

The suspect eventually surrendered after a standoff of several hours with police.

"This terrible act of violence cannot be tolerated, and we will fully pursue justice to the full extent of the law, " Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in his report.