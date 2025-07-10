Watch CBS News
Romulus teen charged with shooting 2 people at Detroit's Ford Fireworks

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit

Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Romulus man is facing a slew of felony charges in connection with shooting and injuring two people at last month's Ford Fireworks in Detroit.

Alphonso Cooper, Jr., 19, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

The shooting happened at around 10:04 p.m. on June 23 in the area of Randolph and Larned streets. Prosecutors say that Cooper shot a 17-year-old Romulus boy and a 22-year-old woman. One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the hand, and that woman was an innocent bystander, according to police. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Cooper and the 17-year-old had gotten into a physical altercation and that he pulled out a gun and fired several shots before leaving the scene. 

Cooper was arrested Monday at a residence in Washtenaw County. 

"These shootings allegedly occurred because the defendant could not handle a disagreement and introduced a deadly weapon into the mix. This defendant did not care that there were hundreds of potential victims in the area. Bullets have no eyes, and it is extremely fortuitous that more fireworks attendees were not injured," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Cooper was arraigned Thursday and given a $500,000 bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. He has a bond re-determination hearing on July 14 and a probable cause conference on July 18.  A preliminary examination is scheduled for July 25. 

