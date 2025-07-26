Rocky's Peanut Company to close it doors in Detroit's Eastern Market

Rocky's Original Peanut Company at Eastern Market in Detroit will be closing its doors later this year.

The store on Russell Street made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying it will cease operations by October.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our incredible community," the post said. "You've not just been customers but have truly become part of our family. Rocky's has stood in Eastern Market for decades because of your love, loyalty, and countless shared memories. Rocky's has stood in Eastern Market for decades because of your love, loyalty, and countless shared memories."

Rocky's, known for selling peanuts, candy, spices and other items, did not share in the post why it's closing.

Eastern Market said in a comment on the post that Rocky's has been an "anchor for decades," and will support the business however it can.

