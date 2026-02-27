PGA Tour may revamp schedule. What does that mean for Rocket Classic beyond 2026?

Comments by golf legend Tiger Woods over the future PGA schedule are raising questions about how the Rocket Classic in Detroit fits in.

This comes from a Feb. 17 news conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational. Woods serves as the chair of the PGA's Future Competitions Committee.

A PGA Tour spokesperson says they haven't made any decisions on future events or a future schedule. But Woods' comments gave an idea of what he wants to prioritize if the schedule changes.

"We're going to have more top players playing. We're going to make it more competitive by having fewer cards, so that in itself is going to make it more competitive just to be out here," Woods said in the news conference.

He said cutting the schedule to fewer events will lead to stronger competition, an idea that could be a reality by 2027.

"We may not be able to implement all of it in 2027, but there will definitely be parts of it integrated or changed than from what it is now in '26 into '27," he said.

Rocket Classic Tournament director Mark Hollis issued the following statement:

"The PGA TOUR has proposed a number of changes to the makeup of its schedule in the near future, and like most tournament organizers, we are eager to learn more about how and when those may be implemented. Once we know more, we will be able to evaluate what our options are beyond 2026. The Rocket Classic continues to be a fantastic event for the city of Detroit since 2019. Our focus is on putting on a terrific tournament this summer that continues to make a positive impact in our community and shines a spotlight on all the great things happening in Detroit."

The 2026 Rocket Classic is still slated for July 30-Aug. 2.