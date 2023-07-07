UPDATE: Missing Rochester woman found dead in Almer Township
ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Rochester Police Department says the body of a missing 79-year-old woman has been found.
Police say Mary Sullivan left her home about a week and a half ago in her gray Honda HRV with the Michigan plate DYU4806 and did not return.
According to Rochester police, a vehicle belonging to Sullivan was found in a ditch Tuesday in Almer Township north of Caro. A body believed to be that of Sullivan was found at the scene.
There were no signs of foul play. A formal identification will happen after an autopsy is performed.
Police say the family has been notified.
