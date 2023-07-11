Watch CBS News
Police: Missing Rochester woman found dead in Tuscola County

By Sara Powers

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An elderly Rochester woman who had been missing since June 29 was found dead in her car in Tuscola County, police said.

Rochester police say the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office notified them about a car found in a ditch in Almer Township, north of Caro. 

An investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to 79-year-old Mary Sullivan. 

"A body was found deceased at the scene," said Rochester police. "It is believed that this person is Mary Sullivan, our missing person. Investigators report no signs of foul play."

According to police, a formal identification will be made following an autopsy.

"The Rochester Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the Sullivan family," said Rochester police. "The Sullivan family asked us to extend their thanks to all who have expressed their concern and for all the efforts made to locate Mary."

