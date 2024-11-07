Watch CBS News
Local News

Road worker dies from injuries after being hit by driver on I-75 in Detroit

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Third victim dies in studio shooting, Elissa Slotkin wins U.S. Senate race and more top stories
Third victim dies in studio shooting, Elissa Slotkin wins U.S. Senate race and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a road worker who was struck by a vehicle who was hit by a vehicle on I-75 in Detroit Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries. 

Police say the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-75 near Springwells. A worker with a moving road crew was setting a road flare between construction vehicles in the right line when a Kai sedan, driven by a 71-year-old from Allen Park, entered the right lane and struck the man. 

The 53-year-old road worker from Lincoln Park was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"We want to remind drivers to move over when they see construction vehicles on the side or in the roadway working," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "The suspect that struck the worker stopped on scene after the crash. After the investigation is completed, an investigator's report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office." 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.