Road worker dies from injuries after being hit by driver on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a road worker who was struck by a vehicle who was hit by a vehicle on I-75 in Detroit Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-75 near Springwells. A worker with a moving road crew was setting a road flare between construction vehicles in the right line when a Kai sedan, driven by a 71-year-old from Allen Park, entered the right lane and struck the man.

The 53-year-old road worker from Lincoln Park was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"We want to remind drivers to move over when they see construction vehicles on the side or in the roadway working," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "The suspect that struck the worker stopped on scene after the crash. After the investigation is completed, an investigator's report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office."