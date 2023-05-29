Here are road closures, bus reroutes for 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Buckle up because we are days away from the annual Detroit Grand Prix.

This year marks the first time in more than 30 years that the weekend event will be on the streets of Downtown Detroit. In preparation, the city of Detroit released a list of road closures, bus reroutes and parking.

Road Closures

Motorists should be aware of the following street closings and traffic restrictions:

I-375 is only accessible to those with permit parking or traveling to Canada beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, to Monday, June 5. All other motorists should exit at Lafayette Blvd.

Inbound J.C. Lodge exit to Jefferson Avenue (under Huntington Place) will be closed beginning the evening of Wednesday, May 31 to Monday, June 5.

Jefferson is local traffic only from Orleans to Rivard with total closure at Rivard.

Closures and lane restrictions are scheduled for Bates, Atwater, Franklin (Rivard to St. Antoine), Randolph and Beaubien.

Bus Reroutes

From Friday, May 26, through Thursday, June 8, several bus routes will be rerouted to accommodate the Detroit Grand Prix race.

Grand River (3) - Board bus on Congress between Brush and St. Antoine.

- Board bus on Congress between Brush and St. Antoine. Jefferson (9) - Board bus on Larned between Rivard and St. Aubin.

- Board bus on Larned between Rivard and St. Aubin. Dexter (16) - Board bus on Larned in front of Financial District People Mover Station.

Passengers also can expect reroutes on Van Dyke/Lafayette (5), Gratiot (6), Russell (40), Chene (52) and Cadillac/Harper (67).

There will be no reroutes on outbound routes.

Parking

In addition to a number of private garages and parking lots in downtown Detroit, the city will operate its parking structure at Eastern Market on the following days. The cost is $5.

June 1 - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 2 - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 3 - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 4 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ford Underground Garage will close at 8 p.m. on May 31 and will reopen on June 5 to accommodate the Detroit Grand Prix. All vehicles must be removed from the garage by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, and customers will not be allowed to retrieve vehicles until June 5.

To learn more about parking and to reserve parking spaces in garages and some off-street parking lots, use the ParkDetroit app available on Google Play or the App Store.

Motorists without a smartphone can reserve and prepay for parking using the ParkDetroit.us website.

Detroit People Mover Hours

The Detroit People Mover hours during the Grand Prix are:

June 2, 3 and 4 from 5 a.m. – midnight

For more information, visit thepeoplemover.com

QLine

The City is working with Wayne State University and QLine on a pilot park-and-ride program. Motorists can park at Wayne State University's Lot 12, 6050 Woodward Ave., for $5 and take the QLINE free from the Amsterdam station.

Wayne State also offers inexpensive parking with a short walking distance to Q-Line, DDOT, and SMART routes at these lots:

Parking Structure 1, 450 W. Palmer Ave. - $8.50 credit card only

Parking Structure 8, 91 West Forest Ave. - up to $12 credit card only

Visit parking.wayne.edu/availability for more information on WSU parking and transportation.