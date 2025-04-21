Reward grows to $8K in Dearborn Heights teen's disappearance

A reward has grown to $8,000 for information on missing Metro Detroit teen Tasia Keaton, who was last seen more than a month ago.

The 16-year-old ran away from the Vista Maria facility on March 14 and was last seen three days later on a security camera near Joy and Beech Daly roads, according to police. The teen's family said she had been at the facility for over a year before she ran away. Police said she left with another girl from the facility. The other girl has since been found.

Family members told police that Keaton tends to change her hair color and style frequently. However, she was described as a White female, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, about 130 pounds.

Vista Maria issued the following statement on April 17:

At Vista Maria, the safety and well-being of the youth and families we serve is our top priority. We alerted police immediately on March 14 when Tasia Keaton left our property and initiated the search for her. We have been working with law enforcement ever since to help

ensure her safe return. Our hearts go out to her aunt and the rest of her family during this difficult time. Vista Maria has a 142-year history of providing trauma-informed care, mental health stabilization, foster care services, and education for youth who have experienced trauma. Anyone with information about this case should contact Dearborn Heights Police at (313) 277-6770, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Dearborn Heights police's 24-hour non-emergency line at 313-277-6770.