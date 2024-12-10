Watch CBS News
Retired Detroit police sergeant arrested after fatally shooting man in landlord-tenant dispute, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A retired Detroit sergeant was arrested after a landlord-tenant dispute on Tuesday turned into a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened at about 2:10 p.m. inside a home in the 15900 block of Kentfield Street.

Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett says the victim, who was in his 40s, was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Pritchett says the shooter, who was the landlord, was identified as a man in his 50s who retired from the Detroit Police Department eight years ago. A firearm was recovered, and police will submit a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police did not recover a weapon from the victim, Pritchett says.

An investigation is ongoing.

