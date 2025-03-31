Michigan man arrested after retail fraud and police pursuit near Port Huron

Demolition has been ordered at Detroit apartment building where explosion happened

A man was arrested after a retail fraud and police pursuit in St. Clair County, Michigan, local authorities reported.

Ontario McDowell, 49, of Harper Woods was treated at a local hospital for injuries after he was taken into custody, and then lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center, the St. Clair County Sheriff's office reported.

The pursuit began at the Menards store in Port Huron Township, after officers received a report that a man had attempted to steal merchandise and then ran out of the store. While deputies were still at the store doing the investigation, the suspect was seen returning to the parking lot and getting into a red Dodge Ram pickup.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver, turning on lights and sirens. Instead, the driver continued and a vehicle pursuit began toward Lapeer Road.

Officers stopped the pursuit on Lapeer Road, east of Allen Road, "due to exessive speeds," the report said.

The suspect failed to negotiate the curve at the Allen Road roundabout and crashed into a wooded area. He got out of the pickup and ran off into the woods.

The Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Port Huron Police Department K-9 unit; the suspect was found after a K-9 track in the woods. After arrest, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

An arraignment hearing took place Monday morning on the following charges: fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession of analogues, organized retail fraud and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.