Watch CBS News

Demolition has been ordered at Detroit apartment building where explosion happened

Demolition has already begun at an apartment building in Detroit where an explosion and fire happened early morning hours of March 31, 2025. In the meantime, the Detroit Fire Department says an error was made when sending alerts to area residents. Instead of using Detroit's local alert system, the message was sent through the federal emergency public alert and warning system. That sent the broadcast to more phones than intended.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.