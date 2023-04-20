Restaurant manager relieved no one is hurt after car crashes into Sheeba in West Dearborn

Along Michigan Avenue in Downtown West Dearborn, folks can expect to find many restaurants full especially during the month of Ramadan.

"We have been packed everyday. Maybe full house, both sides are full," Sheeba Restaurant Manger Abdulfattah Ahmed says.

And while their main focus is to serve their customers with their signature Yemeni cuisine, Sheeba was served with something else.

"I was getting a table cashed out. All of the sudden I see the car next to the door, boom! This sound next to the door. I was scared because I seen the window, next to the window, I seen it shake," Ahmed says.

Ahmed says he was serving customers Tuesday night when a car came crashing into the building. And while it left some bricks to be repaired on the outside, what shocked Ahmed most is what he saw after the crash.

"There was the SUV, three people were in it. They were emptying the bottle of wine in front of me. So yeah, that's what happened until the police came," Ahmed told CBS News Detroit.

Police have not confirmed if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

It is a scary situation that Ahmed says could have ended a whole lot worse.

"The restaurant, they can fix it. The cars, they are metal, they can fix them. But the people that are driving, if one of them got hurt or died, people should start thinking about what could happen to them. People need to start driving slow and people should stop drinking while driving because it's not safe," Ahmed says.

Police say the driver who caused the crash has not been located. However two passengers were arrested on unrelated charges.