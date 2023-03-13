Residents rescued from Farmington Hills condominium fire

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say no injuries were reported after a fire at a Farmington Hills condominium on Sunday.

First responders were called to the Country Glen Condos on 14 Mile Road, where the third floor of the complex was engulfed in flames.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, authorities evacuated residents, even rescuing a family dog. Police say several officers were treated for smoke inhalation but did not require additional medical attention.

"The courage displayed by these police officers and firefighters highlights their professionalism and underscores the dangers they face in the line of duty," said Police Chief Jeff King.