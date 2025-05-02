Residents fed up with cut-through traffic on street in Independence Township: "It's a nightmare"

Residents in Independence Township, Michigan, are fed up with the increased traffic on their residential road.

Every day, cars cut through Bluegrass Drive.

"It's just totally nuts. Semi-trucks, big trucks, they're not supposed to come down here and they fly," said resident Bill Zywicki.

"It's just nonstop, and they're ruining our road. You don't even fight your end of the street now. You just go right, go way around," resident Bev Gavette said.

CBS Detroit

People in the neighborhood say traffic has always been rough, being so close to downtown Clarkston and M-15, but with construction on Interstate 75, it's even worse.

"Since the I-75 traffic, it has been insane. It's been bumper-to-bumper the whole street. Even before the traffic, we had people just flying down it at 35, 45, and it's literally a 25-mile-per-hour residential neighborhood," said resident Jessica Schneider.

One homeowner tells CBS News Detroit that the congestion is so chaotic that he's been stuck trying to get in and out of his driveway at times.

"It's a nightmare. Total nightmare. It'll back up from M-15 all the way to Holcomb, and it's constant," said Zywicki.

CBS Detroit

From people speeding to the bumper-to-bumper backup on the street, some residents, like Schneider and her family, avoid the front yard altogether.

"I don't even want my kids in the front yard which sucks. I mean, obviously, I have a backyard and stuff, but I shouldn't feel terrified to even just be in my front yard with my kids," Schneider said.

Residents say they're desperate for a solution, whether it's installing speed bumps or a streetlight to keep traffic flowing.

When asked if he was fed up, Gavette responded, "Ugh, beyond."

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit reached out to the Oakland County Road Commission to see what can be done. Senior communications manager Craig Bryson sent the following statement:

"We certainly understand the frustration of the Blue Grass residents and have been working to resolve this issue. "Because the increased cut-through traffic on Blue Grass Drive is a direct result of MDOT's work on I-75, we contacted MDOT, and they have agreed to help out. They will be placing barricades and "no through traffic" signs at both ends of Blue Grass Drive. "Additionally, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has agreed to increase patrols in the area once the "no through traffic" signs are installed. "We are waiting to hear what MDOT's schedule is for installing the barricades and signs. We know this is a priority for MDOT, but they have not yet given us a specific time by which they will be installed. We expect it to be soon, though."