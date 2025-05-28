Residents still frustrated nearly 3 months after massive water main break in Southwest Detroit

Nearly three months after the major water main break in Southwest Detroit, residents say they are still recovering and frustrated with the city's response.

"We have not been able to use the building at all. We have no gas and no electricity, still, from that day," said Jaime Carrillo.

Jaime Carrillo, the owner of the Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel studio on Rowan Street, says he has been working to get the space back open, but is running into one obstacle after another. Those delays have led to little progress, leaving the studio in the same shape it was in three months ago.

"We still had to do a lot of clean-up on our own, and we still have to. I still have to get some basic like inspections and stuff like that from engineers and stuff, but I've not been able to get anybody out here," said Carrillo. "I drive by here every day hoping that everything is done."

Carrillo says he's not alone in the community's growing frustrations with the city, energy and insurance contractors regarding what he calls a complicated and lengthy claims and repair process.

"People are still worried, mad. I mean, I think they have a mix of emotions and stuff, just because things have not been done the way they said they were. Of course, it's taken a lot longer," said Carrillo.

One of Carrillo's biggest problems is electricity. He says the city installed new circuit panels quickly, but nothing since.

CBS News Detroit reached out to DTE, which said it hadn't received any calls about reconnection from Carrillo's address but would send a crew immediately.

Carrillo says the pain of starting over has been a big burden on this tight-knit community.

"All these people that live here, they work really hard and a lot of them work paycheck to paycheck, and for this to happen to them, it's devastating," said Carrillo.

Bryan Peckinpaugh with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says Carrillo's concerns are hard to hear.

"We've been striving to be very compassionate with everybody there and making sure that we extend our hand whenever possible to offer assistance," said Peckinpaugh.

He says that, in an effort, the city has held two in-person meetings for residents on April 26 and May 17 with claims adjusters to discuss any issues and hopes to have every claim settled by the end of June.

"Just because the disaster ends doesn't mean we won't be in the community, in the months and years to come," said Peckinpaugh.