Clarkston resident raises concerns of dangerous intersection: "Somebody is going to get hurt"

A resident in Clarkston is raising awareness about the dangers of a popular intersection near downtown after she was almost hit by a vehicle more than once.

M-15 (South Main Street) rolls right through the village of Clarkston, with tons of cars that pass through all day, every day.

The intersection of South Main Street (M-15) and Waldon Road in Clarkston. CBS Detroit

It's made one intersection very busy. However, one resident tells CBS News Detroit it's not the traffic that she says is making it hazardous, it's the crosswalk.

Waldon Road and South Main Street is a crossroad Rhonda Holstein tries to avoid after a close call with a car.

"My life could have been in jeopardy in that moment," said Holstein.

Last Friday, Holstein crossed at the walk when she was almost struck by a vehicle turning onto South Main Street.

Clarkston resident Rhonda Holstein speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

"The signal changed, the car making the south turn like this red vehicle right here didn't see us, or if they did they didn't realize we had the right of way and the driver sped up as if they were going to hit me," Holstein said.

It's the third time Holstein says she's feared for her life at this intersection. She feels the problem is the way the pedestrian crosswalk lights are positioned which causes a blind spot for drivers.

"The sign isn't facing them so they have a green and they think they can go," said Holstein.

CBS Detroit

As spring approaches bringing folks outside, this Clarkston local is committed to making sure the community is cautious about this crosswalk.

"It is going to be a problem. If it's not fixed, somebody is going to get hurt," Holstein stated.

What can be done? Rhonda says an improvement to the pedestrian lights or signs so drivers can see when people crossing have the right of way.

"Let's come up with a solution, so we don't have somebody losing their life over this," said Holstein.

The Michigan Department of Transporation, which oversees this road, issued the following statement:

"MDOT is always concerned for the safety of our citizens; drivers, bike riders and pedestrians. If a citizen has a concern about an MDOT road (I, M, and US), intersection or crosswalk, we hope they'll notify us so we can investigate the issue. This particular concern has now been shared with our MDOT Oakland Transportation Service Center so it can be checked out."