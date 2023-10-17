Report shows MSU's response to mass shooting was "appropriate, timely and correct"

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Despite the need for some improvements, Michigan State University's immediate response to the mass shooting on campus last February was "appropriate, timely and correct," according to an independent firm that investigated the aftermath.

"It's very a comprehensive response," said Dale Brown, a security expert and founder and director of Detroit Threat Management Center. "It says that there's going to be mandatory training increase. There's going to be additional cameras. They already have 2,000 cameras, but they're going to add more cameras. And this is great because those are fundamentally important things when managing an incident that involves an active shooter."

The report, which was released to the public on Tuesday, is a 25-page document compiled by Security Risk Management Consultants, which was tasked with independently reviewing MSU's response.

"It allows for a level of objectivity for someone to come in and make that assessment," said Marlon Lynch, vice president for public safety and the chief of police at MSU. "Independent of the university itself, acknowledging what was done well, but at the same time acknowledging areas that are needed for improvement."

The report cited clear coordination between campus and local police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as well as a quick response by MSU to add additional security methods as positive steps.

Two areas for improvement, according to the report, center around coordinating outside help from civilians and setting up a clear command center for the media.

Lynch says Implementing the recommendations will be an ongoing project.

"Some of the recommendations will take time just based on the fact that it may be beyond just one department. It may be inclusive of several different departments," he said.

On the whole, Brown said this report is about what you'd want to see as an institution works to improve security. He encourages thinking more broadly about safety.

"We want to think about how do we create a condition where the exterior, the perimeter is the first line of defense," Brown said.