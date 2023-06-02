Renewed effort looks to bring back Michigan's film incentive program

(CBS DETROIT) - From 2008 to 2015, Michigan offered incentives for the film and television industry, attracting major productions like the Transformers series and Clint Eastwood's "Gran Torino."

In 2015, then-Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill into law eliminating those incentives.

In the years since multiple bills have been introduced in Lansing to reinvigorate Michigan's film industry and bring back jobs. But those bills have failed to gain the traction needed.

Now, State Sen. Dayna Polehanki is attempting once again and hoping to get the votes needed.

David Haddad, chair of the Michigan Film Industry Association, joined CBS News Detroit Friday to discuss the proposal.