Shooting in Redford Township results in several felony charges, police say

Charges that include assault with intent to murder have been filed in the aftermath of a shooting that injured two people in Redford Township, Michigan.

The Redford Township Police Department said its officers responded to the area of Kinloch and Midland streets on a report of gunshots being fired. When police arrived, they did not find anyone who was injured.

Notification came later from a local hospital that two people with gunshot wounds were seeking treatment. Police said they spoke with the victims, who had non-life-threatening injuries. A search warrant was obtained and served, and the investigation led to an arrest.

Chaz Sims, whose age and city of residence were not given in the police report, was arraigned Jan. 12 on two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and several other charges, the Redford Township Police Department said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone who has information to assist in the case contact Detective R. Eddings at 313 387-2575 or reddings@redfordpd.org.