Red Wings trade defenseman Olli Maatta to Utah for draft pick

AP

The Utah Hockey Club acquired veteran defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, sending back a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

The move fills a major need after Sean Durzi and John Marino were sidelined long-term. The 30-year-old Finn is a two-time Stanley Cup champion from his time with Pittsburgh.

Maatta has averaged more than 18 minutes a game during his career with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Red Wings. The draft pick going to Detroit was previously acquired by Utah from the New York Rangers.

Utah was formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before being sold to new ownership and relocated to Salt Lake City.

