Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The league and union said Friday that Campbell will be away from the Red Wings organization indefinitely while he receives care. He may return to practices and games when cleared by program administrators.

Campbell, 32, was expected to begin the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. Detroit signed him for the league-minimum $775,000 after the Edmonton Oilers bought out the three seasons remaining on his five-year, $25 million contract last summer.

He is the first player to be announced as entering the program this fall, after five players last season. That's the same number who participated over the previous three years combined.

Help is offered for anything from alcohol or drug abuse to mental health issues, sleeping problems or a gambling addiction. Confidentiality is guaranteed for players and their family members, at least when it comes to details. An announcement is made only when a player becomes unavailable to his team during the season.

Campbell is with his fifth NHL team after being a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars and breaking in with them, then spending time with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. He played the bulk of last season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Joining the Red Wings was a return home of sorts for Campbell, who is from Port Huron, Michigan.