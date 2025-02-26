Red Wings center Andrew Copp has season-ending pectoral surgery

Detroit Red Wings second-line center Andrew Copp had season-ending surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon on Tuesday, three days after he was injured in a scuffle during a game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Red Wings, who were in Minnesota for a rematch on Tuesday, announced that Copp is expected to need four to six months of recovery time, which should be enough for him to be ready for training camp. Copp, who is tied for fifth on the team with 10 goals, is signed through the next two seasons at an annual average value of $5.625 million.

The 30-year-old Copp has 32 goals and 66 assists in 217 games for the Red Wings over the last three seasons. One of the team's most reliable two-way players, Copp recorded his 300th point in his 700th career game with an assist against the Wild on Saturday.

The Red Wings, who began the week in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time in nine years, are particularly thin at center. Michael Rasmussen also is out after taking a hit to the head from Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras on Sunday, a play that drew Zegras a three-game suspension from the NHL.