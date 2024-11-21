With 51 seconds left, Detroit Red Wings score another point to win 2-1 against New York Islanders

18 families displaced after explosion, Pete Hoekstra nominated ambassador to Canada, and more stories

Lucas Raymond scored with 51 seconds remaining and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night.

Jonatan Berggren also scored to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak. Alex Lyon finished with 22 saves.

Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders, who have lost five of their last six games. Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots.

Holmstrom got the Islanders on the scoreboard first at 5:51 of the first period with his third goal of the season.

Berggren tied it with 4:46 remaining in regulation with his third, before Raymond got the go-ahead score in the final minute. Raymond took a pass from Dylan Larkin and scored from the left circle, lifting the puck past Sorokin's glove for his third.

Islanders: The penalty-kill ranked No. 31 in the league entering the game, while the Red Wings had the No. 2-ranked power play. New York was able to kill off three Detroit power plays with Sorokin making six saves.

Red Wings: Raymond scored 31 goals last season but had been consistently frustrated until his last-minute game-winner.

The first meeting between the teams last month resulted in Detroit's 1-0 victory with Patrick Kane scoring in the first period.It appeared Holmstrom's first-period goal would do the same until the Red Wings scored twice in the final 5 minutes.

Detroit was adept at making comebacks last season, going 11-24-3 when trailing after two periods. The Red Wings were 0-8-0 when they were down after two periods this season until their late rally in this game.

Islanders host St. Louis on Saturday, and Red Wings host Boston.

