Larkin, DeBrincat lead Red Wings to 4-1 win over Blackhawks

Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp also scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots. The Red Wings have won two straight after a three-game skid.

Nick Foligno scored for Chicago, which snapped a two-game win streak. Petr Mrazek finished with 21 saves.

DeBrincat beat Mrazek from the doorstep with 1.5 seconds left in the first period, and Larkin snapped a 1-1 tie by lifting a hard wrist shot past him with 7:33 left in the second.

Veleno and Copp scored in the third.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Patrick Kane, who scored the game-winner in overtime on his return to Chicago in February, was held to two shots on goal but was a plus-2 offensively.

Blackhawks: Chicago came off a 3-2 western road trip by dropping its fourth straight home game. The Blackhawks have scored eight goals and allowed 17 in those four games.

Key moment

Larkin took a pass from DeBrincat at center ice and powered past usually-reliable Chicago defenseman Isaak Phillips en route to the net and his eighth goal of the season for the 2-1 lead. The score came about four minutes after Foligno tied it on his second poke of the puck by Talbot's right foot on the corner of the crease.

Key stat

DeBrincat continued his point-a-game pace against Chicago since the Blackhawks traded him to Ottawa. His first period goal, scored with defenseman Connor Murphy watching the puck instead of him, was his second against Chicago to go with three assists in five games. He later set up Larkin.

Up Next

Detroit visits Toronto on Friday, while Chicago visits Dallas on Thursday.