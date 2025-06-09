Red Lobster restaurant in Monroe County considered a total loss after an overnight fire

A Red Lobster restaurant building in Monroe County, Michigan, was destroyed after a fire was discovered early Monday on site.

The restaurant at 1553 North Dixie Highway, Frenchtown Township, is amid the restaurants and hotels that are just off Interstate 75's Exit 15. There were no injuries, and no damage to the nearby buildings.

"Obviously, the building is a total loss," Frenchtown Township Fire Chief Wendy Stevens said about 5 a.m. when firefighters remained on scene and smoke was still rising from the building.

Stevens said a passerby called emergency services about 2:16 a.m., reporting there was smoke coming from the building. By that time, the crews who worked Sunday night had left. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames visible and started to go inside.

"The fire was already well into the ceiling. The ceiling started coming down on the firefighters," the chief said. "We pulled them out and did a defensive attack."

The westbound lanes of North Dixie Highway in front of the restaurant were blocked to traffic because of the number of emergency vehicles on site.

First responder agencies assisting included City of Monroe Fire, Exter Township Fire, Berlin Township Fire, Estral Beach Fire, Ash Township Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance. The London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department was on standby.

The restaurant is one of over two dozen Red Lobster sites in Michigan.