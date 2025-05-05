Michigan recovery support organization turns to community after federal funding cuts

Recovery Advocates in Livingston (RAIL) in Southeast Michigan says its federal government funding has been cut. Now, the organization is turning to the community to help those in need.

Matthew Barton, a RAIL coordinator, tells CBS News Detroit that the funding cut was abrupt but not entirely unexpected.

"(It was) terrible news because it is definitely a large part of our funding structure," said Barton.

He said RAIL was receiving funding from American Rescue Plan dollars. However, the Trump Administration cut billions of dollars in March, which is a significant blow to the recovery house they run in Howell.

RAIL is asking for donations to keep its sober house open in the coming months. An anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $20,000.

"The stop work order will definitely put the house in jeopardy," said Barton.

The house is still up and running, just on a month-to-month basis, with money from Community Mental Health Services of Livingston County.

"These women need stability; they need to be able to focus on their recovery and their sobriety," Barton said. "So to have in the back in their mind the fear that they could be homeless is just something we don't want to put them through."

The recovery house has six beds and it's staffed 24/7 for support. Barton estimates each bed costs about $500 a month.

"No matter what happens in Washington or in Lansing, these women's lives continue in Howell," he said. "They still have to get up every morning, put their foot forward, realizing they want to be sober and they want to better their lives, and they need the support."