Infant formula batches from a2 Milk Company recalled over possible cereulide toxin, FDA says

The a2 Milk Company has voluntarily recalled three specific batches of infant formula after detecting a possible toxin, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The baby formula in question was sold via Amazon and at Meijer, the FDA said, in addition to the company's website. The reason for the recall is "presence of cereulide toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus."

The a2 Milk Company has voluntarily recalled three specific batches of infant formula, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The batches in question were a2 Platinum Premium Infant Formula 0-12 months, sold in containers of 31.7 ounces, with batch numbers of 2210269454, 2210324609 and 2210321712.

The concern is that cereulide toxin can cause illness, and preparation of the formula with hot water does not eliminate the problem, the recall said.

Symptoms of contamination typically develop within 30 minutes to 6 hours of ingestion, and include nausea and vomiting.

A2MC began the recall process after testing took place under new guidance from New Zealand's food regulatory authority. The product has already been discontinued and removed from sale.

"Although no confirmed incidents of illness or harm have been reported, affected batches must not be used," the recall notice said. "Consumers who have purchased the Product are recommended to discontinue use of the Product and dispose of it immediately or return to their place of purchase for a refund."