Ram to rejoin NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 following 13-year hiatus

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Ram is returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 following a 13-year break, according to Stellantis.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram, made the announcement Sunday at Michigan International Speedway ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Ram left the Truck Series in 2012 after a 17-year run to focus on the launch of the 2013 Ram 1500.

"For more than a decade, customers and our dealer network asked about getting back into NASCAR," Kuniskis said. "The desire was always there, but we didn't have a plan that delivered the last tenth and following just didn't fit our DNA. Now we have a solid plan that will set us apart from the field and will bring fresh new interest and engagement to America's motorsport."

Stellantis, which owns Ram, shared visuals of a concept race truck as part of Sunday's announcement.

Ram 1500 concept race truck at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Stellantis

Ram 1500 NASCAR Truck Series concept front ¾ on track Stellantis

The Ram 1500 concept truck has elements from at least three different Ram trucks, including the Warlock, Rebel and RHO, Stellantis said in a news release.

More details on the brand's reentry to the Truck Series will be revealed later this year.