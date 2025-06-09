Watch CBS News

Ram to rejoin NASCAR Truck Series in 2026

Ram is returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 following a 13-year break, according to Stellantis. Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram, made the announcement Sunday at Michigan International Speedway ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400.
