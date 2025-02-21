Watch CBS News
Local News

Raising Canes announces plans to open a restaurant in Ann Arbor

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Raising Canes announces plans to open a restaurant in Ann Arbor
Raising Canes announces plans to open a restaurant in Ann Arbor 00:33

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has announced it will open a restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

That location will open on June 3 at 1116 S. University Avenue, corner of East University Avenue, according to a post on the company's site. 

Raising Cane's started in 1996 in Louisiana, and it opened more than 100 new locations in 2024. The chain restaurant opened its first Metro Detroit location on Feb. 4 in Canton, with restaurant fans lining up for hours ahead of time. There also is a site in Lansing. 

Plans were shelved for bringing one of the restaurants to Chesterfield Township in Macomb County. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.