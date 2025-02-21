Raising Canes announces plans to open a restaurant in Ann Arbor

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has announced it will open a restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

That location will open on June 3 at 1116 S. University Avenue, corner of East University Avenue, according to a post on the company's site.

Raising Cane's started in 1996 in Louisiana, and it opened more than 100 new locations in 2024. The chain restaurant opened its first Metro Detroit location on Feb. 4 in Canton, with restaurant fans lining up for hours ahead of time. There also is a site in Lansing.

Plans were shelved for bringing one of the restaurants to Chesterfield Township in Macomb County.